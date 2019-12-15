US Portsmouth knocked off top spot - and former Gosport Borough ace Justin Bennett takes season goal tally to 39

US Portsmouth were dumped off the top of Wessex League Division One at the weekend.

Glenn Turnbull’s men were without a game as scheduled opponents Pewsey Vale withdrew from the league last month.

That inactivity enabled Alton to move two points clear at the top, though US have a game in hand, courtesy of a 3-0 home win over Whitchurch.

Goals from Scott Sanderson, Luke Perkins and Phil Moore (penalty) gave Alton a sixth successive league win - a run which started with a 2-1 win over US Portsmouth when Alton scored twice in the last three minutes.

The top six clubs in Wessex League Division One are separated by just for points, so goal difference could well be crucial come the end of the season.

At present, sixth-placed Bemerton Heath have the best record - a plus 34-goal difference - following an 8-0 hammering of rock-bottom Folland Sports, who on current form are likely to be playing in the Hampshire Premier League next term.

Goal machine Justin Bennett took his seasonal tally to a remarkable 39 - from just 22 starts - with four more for the Salisbury-based Harlequins.

That was the Gosport Borough legend’s sixth Wessex League hat-trick of the season, and took his Division One tally to 24 goals in just 16 appearances.

Bennett’s haul is 10 more than the next best, by Verwood’s Lee Vint, with US Portsmouth’s James Franklyn and Connor Kelly of Newport IoW both having 13 league goals to their name.

Elsewhere in Division One, Petersfield Town drew 1-1 against Laverstock & Ford at Love Lane.

Jordan Neal put the Rams in front on 63 minutes but the hosts were pegged back by a late penalty.