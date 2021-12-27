Lee Molyneaux, right, has been a vital signing for Baffins Milton Rovers - on and off the pitch. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The former Gosport Borough and Hawks regular, who turns 39 next month, has been a ‘stand out’ performer in the Wessex League Premier this season.

Molyneaux didn’t play at all in 2019/20, when he was managing Gosport in the Southern League, while he only had a few run-outs last season when he was assistant boss at AFC Portchester.

The veteran has been a regular for Baffins, though, as the Portsmouth club have established themselves in the title race.

Rovers will go joint top - level with Horndean, but second on goal difference - if they beat great entertainers Fareham Town at the PMC Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

‘He’s been a stand out signing and has probably surprised me,’ said Wilkinson of Molyneaux.

‘I didn’t really know him, Danny (Thompson, assistant manager) obviously knew him from his time at Gosport.

‘We asked him if he wanted to do any coaching and he said no, he just wants to play

‘He’s been great in the way he helps the lads, the way he talks to them.

‘We’ve got good people here and you need them to kind of run the dressing room for you - that’s something I’ve learnt over the years.

‘Lee’s done great in that respect, I can’t speak too highly of him.’

‘On the pitch, Lee and Ed Sanders have been two key signings.’

Molyneaux has played in 19 of Baffins’ 21 league games so far, while central defensive partner Ed Sanders has been an ever present.

Those two have helped provide a solid barrier ahead of keeper Konrad Syzmaniak, who is in his debut season of Wessex League football.

A run of five straight wins have propelled Rovers into a title race also featuring Horndean, Brockenhurst and Hamworthy.

The most impressive of those triumphs was a 2-1 home victory over Hamworthy, the only league defeat the Dorset club have suffered.

That was a statement success from Baffins, who had twice been drubbed 4-0 by the Hammers in the pandemic-shortened 2020/21 campaign.

‘We’re in the title race at the moment, but things can change in three or four performances,’ summed up Wilkinson.

‘The league position doesn’t surprise me because I know what the squad are capable of.

‘We’re playing with confidence and at this level you play better if you’re confident.

‘It was nice to beat Hamworthy. They absolutely dominated us last season but we said to the players before the game ‘let’s see if you’ve closed the gap’. Deep down, I knew we had because of the quality of players we’ve brought in.’