Video – watch former Portsmouth, Hawks and Gosport player Theo Widdrington score from the halfway line in non-league thriller
Former Pompey Academy midfielder Theo Widdrington scored a stunning long-distance goal in a non-league thriller at the weekend.
Playing for King’s Lynn Town in a National League North game at Chester, Widdrington scored from right on the halfway line after spotting the keeper off his line.
Remarkably, that put the visitors - managed by Widdington’s dad, Tommy - 2-0 up after just four minutes.
King’s Lynn, top of the NL North after winning five of their first six games, led 3-0 at the interval.
But Chester roared back in the second half to claim a point, netting three times past former Pompey goalkeeper Paul Jones.
Widdrington, 23, who never made a first team appearance during his time at Fratton Park, signed for Hawks in the summer of 2020.
On his last league appearance for the club in February 2021, he was sent off in a 2-1 home loss to Ebbsfleet.
Widdrington joined Gosport Borough on loan in early September 2021, scoring a penalty on his debut in an FA Cup win against Plymouth Parkway.
He was recalled by Hawks boss Paul Doswell two months later due to an injury crisis at Westleigh Park. But he subsequently joined King’s Lynn shortly after Tommy Widdrington had been appointed manager last December.
Saturday’s long-distance strike was Theo Widdrington’s third goal of the season for the Linnets, who were relegated from the National League last season.