Jack Lee (middle) wheels away after scoring a stunning goal for Moneyfields in last night's Wessex League victory at Baffins. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

The centre half netted the decisive second goal as Moneys came from behind to bag Portsea Island bragging rights in the Wessex League Premier Division derby.

And what a strike it was, Lee curling a shot past the impressive Roux Hardcastle 15 minutes from time.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull described the crucial moment. ‘It was like watching Lionel Messi,’ he remarked. ‘Jack broke upfield with the ball, lost it, but stayed up there.

‘Harry Sargeant gave him the ball back, Jack did two stepovers, cut inside from the left and bent it into the top corner.

‘Everyone on the bench was like ‘was that Jack Lee?!’”

Joe Johnson had given Baffins a ninth minute lead in front of a crowd of 400 at the PMC Stadium.

But Charlie Bell levelled two minutes later and Moneys didn’t take advantage in the second period when Baffins striker Jason Parish was sin-binned.

Five minutes after Lee’s great strike, though, Jack Chandler sealed Moneys’ fourth league win in five matches, taking them into the top six.

It was the second time in a few weeks that Chandler had netted against one of his former clubs, having previously scored in a 3-0 Wessex win at US Portsmouth.

Only a great save from Hardcastle - ‘phenomenal’ according to Turnbull - from a Steve Hutchings header denied Moneys a fourth late on.

Visiting keeper Dylan Kramer also produced a superb stop, though, at a time when his side were down to 10 men due to Lee being sin-binned.

Only an injury-time leveller from Christchurch earlier in the month prevented last night from being a fifth league win in a row for Moneys.

‘I thought we were the better team,’ said Turnbull. ‘We deserved to win.’

Baffins boss Danny Thompson didn’t disagree, admitting: ‘We were terrible if I’m being honest.

‘It was probably the worst performance since I have been manager.

‘Perhaps I was expecting too much, but I didn’t see that coming, definitely not.

‘I don’t mind getting beat by a better side, but it was just the manner of it - Moneyfields looked like they wanted it more. For the first time this season, we seemed to have a lack of desire.

‘That was the most disappointing thing, in front of a decent crowd and in a big local derby. If you can’t get yourself up for a game like that there’s not much point playing football at the end of the day.’

Having already beaten Horndean and AFC Portchester in cup ties this season, this was a different PO postcode ending for Rovers to stomach.

‘The lads had set their bar and last night we fell well below it,’ said Thompson. ‘But we have to take it on the chin and go again.

