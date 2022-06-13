The Three Lions made it three wins from as many Group B games earlier today with a slender 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Germany.
Prior to beating the Germans, Coleman – who runs a massage therapy business out of his Waterlooville home – and his team-mates had claimed 4-0 victories over both Romania and Poland.
Still to concede a goal in the Euros tournament being staged in Pescara, Italy, England are now guaranteed a spot in one of Wednesday's semi-finals.
Coleman is currently playing in his fourth major tournament for his country and has more than 50 caps for England's blind football squad.
England conclude their Group B campaign against Spain tomorrow aiming to make it four wins from as many games to make it the perfect preparation ahead of their last-four tie to come later in the week.