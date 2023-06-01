Wayne Lawton ‘heartbroken’ and ‘completely shocked’ to be replaced as manager of Hampshire Premier League club Harvest

Wayne Lawton, left, replaced Steve Harris, right, as Harvest manager last October. Photo by Simon Jasinski

Lawton led Harvest to fifth place in their first-ever season in the Senior Division - winning eight and losing just one of his last 11 league fixtures.

Harvest scored four or more goals in EIGHT of those 11 games, including their only loss – a 5-4 defeat against Stockbridge.

Lawton had only been in charge since last October, when he stepped up from his assistant role after Steve Harris had stepped down.

Despite the top five finish, Lawton has been succeeded by Nathan New and Zac MacGregor, who managed the club’s reserve team in their first season in the Hampshire Combination East division in 2022/23.

‘I was massively surprised, absolutely shocked,’ Lawton told The News. ‘I had a meeting with the board and they said they wanted to go in a different direction.

‘We finished fifth in our first season in the division, and I had a massive feeling we could really push for the title next season.

‘Andover New Street have disbanded, Denmead have pulled out, Clanfield have gone up and (champions) Colden Common have lost their management team to Alresford.

‘Locks Heath were the only other team to finish above us and we beat them twice.

‘I can’t understand it (being told he was no longer required by Harvest), I can’t get my head around it.

‘I was heartbroken, but I’ve got a new challenge and I’m excited about that.’

Harvest chairman Neil Blake said: ‘When Steve Harris stepped down, Wayne was the assistant and the ideal choice (to become manager). But he fully knew it was only until the end of the season.

‘Believe you me, it was a very, very tough decision as the club had finished fifth in the league.

‘The meeting didn’t last long and I get Wayne’s frustrations.

‘We just needed a fresh approach, in my opinion. There was an offer for Wayne to stay at the club.

‘I’ve been here two and a half years. The club had made many decisions before I arrived and we’ve made many decisions since, and haven’t got many wrong.

‘I wish Wayne all the best, I’m sure he will thrive. We just needed a fresh approach.

‘Zak and Nathan managed the reserves last season and they impressed me a lot.

‘They’ve played for clubs like Portchester, Paulsgrove and Hayling and I think players will want to play for them. It’s a great appointment for the club.’

Lawton has wasted no time in returning to football; he has been appointed co-manager of Infinity’s newly-formed under-23 team that will play in the midweek league in 2023/24. Gareth Spicer, who was part of his Harvest coaching team, is the other joint-boss.

Additionally, Lawton will be first team manager Rich Bessey’s assistant as Infinity return to the top flight of the HPL after winning the Division 1 title last term.

Infinity, now based at Sidlesham in Sussex, had to start off in the second tier after withdrawing from the Wessex Division 1 midway through 2021/22 due to the lack of a home ground.

‘I had umpteen calls,’ said Lawton, ‘but this one seemed the right fit for me.

‘The set-up is lovely there and they want to get back to where they were, and rightly so.’

Asked if he was planning to take any Harvest players to Infinity, Lawton added: ‘Players will stay, players will leave - players will do what they want to do - but I’m not planning to take anyone.’