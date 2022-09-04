‘We attacked like Barcelona, but defended like the Dog & Duck’ – AFC Portchester win nine-goal Wessex League thriller at Shaftesbury
‘We attacked like Barcelona, but defended like the Dog & Duck.’
By Simon Carter
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:31 am
That was the verdict of AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter after a thrilling, rollercoaster ride of a Wessex League victory at Shaftesbury.
After storming into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 24 minutes, the Royals needed a late, late winner from Sam Pearce to claim a 5-4 victory in north Dorset.
It was Portchester’s fourth straight Premier Division success of 2022/23 and keeps them level on points with early-season pacesetters Bemerton Heath Harlequins.