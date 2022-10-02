Due to FA Cup commitments and the passing of the Queen, Boro had only played two Premier South games since a 1-0 success at Winchester on August Bank Holiday Monday.

They had lost both those fixtures, 1-0 at new leaders Truro and 2-1 at home to Poole Town last Wednesday. In a forgettable month, they also crashed out of the FA Cup at lower division Paulton Rovers.

But second half goals from Dan Wooden and sub Abdulai Baggie saw the smiles return with a 2-0 Privett Park victory over a North Leigh side who have won just once in the league this term.

Abdulai Baggie, right, is congratulated after his goal. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘We’ve played better recently if I’m being honest,’ said Boro boss Shaun Gale. ‘But it was important to get the three points.

‘We were alright in the first half, we looked a bit nervous, were a bit wasteful in the final third.

‘North Leigh came and scrapped for their lives, but our quality shone through. We got what we deserved, which hasn’t always been the case in recent games.’

Finn Walsh-Smith, left, keeps a close eye on a North Leigh opponent. Picture by Tom Phillips

Gale made four changes to the side beaten by Poole, with recalls for Finn Walsh-Smith, Kyal Williams, Billie Busari and Danny Hollands.

Walsh-Smith, 18, returned to partner Matt Briggs in central defence with Eastleigh loanee Brendon Willson sidelined with a foot injury.

Busari was handed his first start of the season, after being the victim of an unprovoked assault outside Gunwharf Quays in July, while Rory Williams was serving a one-game suspension for his red card at Truro.

Wooden put Boro ahead three minutes into the second half - scoring from a Harry Kavanagh corner - while Baggie finished off a great passing move in the 66th minute - eight minutes after coming on for Busari.

Harvey Rew, right, keeps a close eye on a North Leigh opponent. Picture by Tom Phillips

Wooden found Williams out wide and Matt Paterson cleverly dummied a cross, allowing Baggie to score.

‘I probably started Billie a week or two too soon,’ conceded Gale. ‘Abdulai Baggie had done nothing wrong, but I just thought I’d change it as he’d played 90 minutes on the Wednesday.

‘But Billie still got 60 minutes and Abdulai half an hour - and Abdulai will now be fresher for Tuesday.’

Boro, up to eighth in the table, play their third league game in seven days at Hayes & Yeading.

Kyal Williams is brought down by a North Leigh opponent. Picture by Tom Phillips

Elsewhere in the Premier South, ex-Pompey and Hawks midfielder Wes Fogden scored for the third game running as Poole won 2-0 at Beaconsfield.

Fogden had previously netted in a 5-0 home win over Yate and last Wednesday’s 2-1 success against Gosport at Privett Park.