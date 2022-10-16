Ahkeem Rose gave the Terras a shock 2-1 victory - the team bottom of the National League South without a win in 11 games beating the team second in the same table with nine wins and two draws to their name.

Former Weymouth midfielder Jake McCarthy had earlier quickly cancelled out Teddy Howe’s sixth minute opener.

But McCarthy was partly culpable for the Dorset club’s decider as they booked their place in the first round for the first time since 2007/08 - the same season Hawks famously lost at Anfield in the fourth round.

Makeshift striker Jamie Collins battles with Weymouth's Nathan Carlyle. Picture by Dave Haines

With the game heading for a replay, home sub Tomas Kalinauskas gave away possession and then McCarthy produced a ‘poor clearance’ in the eyes of Doswell - and Hawks’ unbeaten run of 13 league and FA Cup ties in 2022/23 was over.

Doswell had been forced to play Jamie Collins - usually a centre half - as a central striker due to injuries to Jason Priory and Danny Wright.

Though Collins was regularly thrown up front late on in matches during Doswell’s time at Sutton, this was the first time he had ever started up front.

‘Jamie knows the role,’ said Doswell. ‘In the first half he retained the ball, he won headers, he could have had two goals - the Weymouth keeper pulled off a fantastic save.

Weymouth's Ahkeem Rose celebrates scoring the late winner. Picture by Dave Haines.

‘He ran out of steam a bit in the second half, but remember Jamie has only just come back from injury.

‘It wasn’t a gamble as such (to play Collins up front) because we no other options. We had Mo Faal, James Roberts and Gianni Crichlow but none of them are capable of playing the number nine role.

‘This was the first time this season we didn’t have Danny or Jason and we had a lack of potency.

FA Cup frustrations for Hawks forward Mo Faal. Picture by Dave Haines

‘James Roberts passed a fitness test but it was questionable.

‘We were by far the better team in the first half, but we weren’t great in the second half - and neither were they really.’

Hawks had already banked £9,000 from progressing through two qualifying rounds, but it was Weymouth who took the £9,375 fourth qualifying round winners’ cheque.

‘I’m disappointed for the chairman (Derek Pope) and Stuart (Munro, CEO),’ said Doswell. ‘It is a disappointment, but no more than that. Our priority has always been to finish in the play-offs and try and get promoted.’

Hawks sub Tomas Kalinauskas wins the ball from Weymouth's Xander McBurnie. Picture by Dave Haines

At present, Hawks don’t know if either Danny Wright or Prior will be fit for next Saturday’s home league game with Oxford City.

Tommy Wright, though, could be on the bench if he comes through all three of this week’s training sessions.

‘Rather than send Tommy out on loan, it could be that we look to give him 15/20 minutes,’ revealed Doswell.

‘I don’t know if Danny or Jason will be fit for next week. We’ll have to search for some new answers.’

Jake McCarthy scores Hawks' early leveller. Picture by Dave Haines

