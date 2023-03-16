Gosport Borough director of football Mark Molesley. Picture by Tom Phillips

Mark Molesley’s men remain four points clear of the drop zone with seven games remaining after a ‘cruel’ 3-1 loss at Swindon Supermarine on Wednesday.

Boro were level thanks to a Harvey Rew equaliser going into the final few minutes at sixth-placed Swindon.

But James Harding restored the home side’s lead in the 89th minute - after Boro had failed to clear a corner - and Henry Spalding added a third in stoppage time.

Molesley insisted ‘we can’t feel sorry for ourselves’ ahead of three successive fixtures against teams in and around the relegation battle.

Gosport, in 16th place, host 15th placed Hanwell this weekend before a trip to 19th placed Harrow Borough the following Saturday.

The trilogy of key fixtures is completed with a Privett Park game against 18th placed Hendon on April 1st.

Gosport haven’t scored in their last four home games - losses to Weston (0-4), Truro (0-1), Met Police (0-2) and a goalless stalemate with Salisbury last weekend.

Molesley is confident goals and points will soon arrive, though.

‘We played really well (at Swindon),’ he told The News. ‘We should have been out of sight.

‘But it was a game of two (penalty) boxes and we came up short in both of them. We’ve got to be more ruthless in both of them.

‘The fight is there - it was a really strong performance at Swindon against a team flying high. We were more than a match for them.

‘We’re at the business end of the season now and we have to use the pressure to bring out the best in us.

‘It’s been a difficult, tough season but this is where people are made now.

‘We created multiple chances (at Swindon) and we had two massive penalty shouts turned down. When you are at the top they go for you.

‘But we have to use those injustices to fuel our fire.’

Molesley recently brought in full-back Lewis Kinsella on loan from Wealdstone, and another new face - centre half Mich’el Parker - was an unused sub at Supermarine.

Parker spent time in both the Arsenal and Liverpool academies and has played professionally for Motherwell in Scotland and Linfield in Ireland.