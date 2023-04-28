Cams Alders, the home of Fareham Town who have been put up for sale by chairman Nick Ralls. Picture: Neil Marshall

The Wessex League Premier Division club has been run by members of building company Ralls Group since April 2001.

Bob Ralls was initially installed as chairman - replacing Chris Solen - with nephew Nick as the principal shareholder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick took over as chairman in early 2008, the same year that Fareham were also put up for sale.

Now interested buyers are again being sought for the Creeksiders, who finished the 2022/23 Wessex League season with an average crowd of 300 - the second best in the league.

The only club with a bigger average attendance was neighbours AFC Portchester, who averaged 455 - a figure boosted by a Wessex League record crowd of 1,598 against Fareham on a Bank Holiday in early January.

A club statement said: ‘The owners have made this decision in the best interests of the club, its fans, and the local community, with the aim of ensuring a bright future for Fareham Town FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated buyer who is passionate about the beautiful game and committed to furthering the success of Fareham Town FC.

‘Interested parties are encouraged to make an offer and present their vision for the club so that the current owners can evaluate the best possible option for the future of Fareham Town FC.

Anyone keen on buying a club in the ninth tier of English football are being asked to email secretary Jason Brooker at [email protected]

Brooker told The News he has already had some enquiries, while other committee members and Nick Ralls, the club chairman, have also been contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooker said there was no timeline on when declarations of interest had to be made by.

The statement continued: ‘Fareham Town FC is a celebrated club that has been an integral part of the Wessex Premier League and the local community.

‘The club boasts a dedicated fanbase, a rich history, and an exciting future. The new owner will have the opportunity to build on this strong foundation and lead the club into a new era of success, both on and off the pitch.

‘We thank our fans, players, and staff for their continued support during this transition and look forward to a bright future under new ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club remains committed to its core values of community, sportsmanship, and excellence, and we are confident that the right buyer will carry on these traditions.’

Solen was chairman when Fareham took the controversial decision to resign their Southern League membership in 1998, instead dropping down the Wessex League.

Three years later, Solen claimed that Pompey owner Milan Mandaric was among interested buyers for the club.

But talks never progressed too far as Mandaric was mainly interested in the club’s Cams Alders ground, which is leased from Fareham Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solen said at the time: ‘Pompey did show an interest about taking it over for youth football, but it would have meant Fareham having to play elsewhere. They wanted the ground, but they didn't want the team to go with it. My main priority was to keep Fareham at Cams Alders.’