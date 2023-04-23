Horndean keeper Cameron Scott punches clear against Bemerton. Picture by Martyn White

The Deans would have been crowned champions had they beaten Bemerton Heath Harlequins at Five Heads Park on Saturday.

But in what was their seventh game in just 19 days, Birmingham’s history-chasers suffered a 2-1 defeat to a Bemerton side that could still win promotion themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title destiny is still in their own hands, though - beat visiting Portland on Tuesday and Horndean will be champions.

Horndean's Tommy Scutt, left, and Bemerton's Oscar Johnston. Picture by Martyn White

After a goalless first half in front of a crowd of 531 - easily the Deans’ biggest home league crowd for several years - Bemerton took control through goals from Danny Young and Stuart Green.

Rob Taw headed a late consolation as Horndean failed to win at home for only the third time in 18 league games this season. As for Bemerton, they have now won 14 of their last 15 league games, losing only to Moneyfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat ended a stunning run of 11 successive Premier wins for the Deans. Indeed, Stoneham - with a 1-0 win at Five Heads Park - had been the only team to had taken points off them in their last 18 Wessex games.

‘We looked very leggy, very tired, very lethargic,’ said Birmingham.

Horndean's Tom Jeffes and Bemerton keeper Patrick Creese. Picture by Martyn White

‘I don’t think it was down to nerves. We’ve played Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday - it’s taken its toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My players have been magnificent, we’d won 11 in a row. We were 14 points behind Portchester and to chip away at that and now lead by a point is a phenomenal achievement.

‘But we never got going (against Bemerton). That’s not to take anything away from Bemerton, they totally deserved their win. They were hungry, had better energy levels, and more enthusiasm.’

That wasn’t too surprising given Horndean had been in action less than 48 hours earlier, winning 2-0 at Baffins Milton Rovers.

‘We huffed and puffed but everything (we did) was in front of Bemerton,’ said Birmingham. ‘We didn’t give them enough problems. They have some experienced players and that experience told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They worked extremely hard to nullify us.’

Horndean were without top scorer Zack Willett against Bemerton due to a foot injury.

Birmingham said the striker had been playing through the pain barrier for several weeks with the problem.

It hadn’t stopped him from replacing Portchester’s Brett Pitman as the leading Premier marksmen - his brace against Brockenhurst last Tuesday and his strike at Baffins taking his league tally to 45, one more than the former Pompey star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was sufficient to rule him out against Bemerton. ‘Zack was heartbroken (that he couldn’t play),’ reported the manager. ‘But he’ll have an injection and hopefully will be available on Tuesday.’

Despite their loss to Bemerton, Horndean are virtually assured of a top two finish due to their stunning three-figure goal difference.

Though the top four are separated by just three points, realistically only Horndean and second-placed Portchester can win the title.

Portchy will win it if they beat Bemerton away on Tuesday and Horndean fail to beat Portland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royals, though, could also finish fourth if they lose at Moon Park and Stoneham beat rock bottom Alresford.

Only the champions are promoted automatically to the Southern League Division 1 South.

The runners-up will travel to a step 4 club next Saturday for a play-off final.