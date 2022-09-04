‘We must be more ruthless’ – Horndean boss Michael Birmingham reflects on Wessex League loss to Hythe & Dibden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deans were the second highest scorers in the Premier Division last season, netting 116 times in just 40 fixtures.

Connor Duffin (40) and Zak Willett (35) were the two highest scorers in the entire division in terms of league goals.

But Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Hythe means Horndean have only netted twice in their opening three Premier matches of 2022/23.

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham is calling on his forwards to be more 'ruthless' after Wessex League defeat at Hythe & Dibden. Picture: Neil Marshall

They carved out a host of openings against unbeaten Hythe, but squandered them all and paid the price when Christos Papakonstantinou struck a second-half winner.

‘It was the best we’ve played all season,’ said Birmingham. ‘We were different class. I’m sat here wondering how we didn’t win.

‘There was only one team that should have walked away with the three points.

‘But Hythe are honest boys, they stayed in the game - or rather we allowed them to stay in the game - and they took their chance and we didn’t take ours.

‘Connor Duffin hit the post with a free-kick after 25 minutes, and one of their bench said to me ‘this could be our lucky day’ - he called it right.’

Birmingham was stunned that his side had a ‘stonewall’ penalty turned down inside the opening minute.

Hythe’s former Moneyfields and Gosport Borough keeper Ellis Grant flattened Willett with a punch, but referee Lee Nowacki turned down the appeals.

‘We have to be more clinical,’ Birmingham continued. ‘We’ve only scored twice in three league games, that’s not good enough for the chances we’ve created.

‘Sometimes you have to be a bit more ruthless, try and score a scrappy, ugly goal.

‘We’re not gambling enough on the keeper making a mistake or the ball hitting the post.’