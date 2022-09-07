‘We showed a lot of desire’ – Franklyn bags winner as Moneyfields keep welcome clean sheet in Wessex League triumph at Cowes

The attacking midfielder took advantage of a defensive mix-up to score the only goal of the Wessex League Premier Division game against Cowes Sports.

A groin injury saw Franklyn sidelined from mid-February until the end of last season, while a holiday has interrupted his appearances this term.

Callum Laycock missed a one on one while sub Chad Cornwell cut in from the left to bend a right-footed shot just wide.

James Franklyn netted Moneyfields' second half winner at Cowes Sports last night. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end, youngster Max Connolly helped Moneys keep a welcome clean sheet after the team had shipped 15 goals in their previous four games.

Connolly, who was at AFC Portchester U23s with Moneys assistant manager Joe Noakes last season, has been signed on a season-long loan from the Havant & Waterlooville Academy.

Having made his debut in last weekend’s 4-0 league loss at table-topping Bemerton, Connolly was again on the right side of central defensive trio last night alongside Tom Cain and Jack Lee.

Connolly - the son of former Hawks player Gary - will continue to play for H&W in FA Youth Cup ties.

The youngster has taken the place of Harry Birmingham, who was serving the first of a three-game ban against Cowes. Birmingham was also absent at Bemerton due to a back injury.

‘It was a workmanlike win,’ reported Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘We showed a lot of desire, the lads were putting their bodies on the line.

‘I tried to take the pressure off them a bit before the game, saying we’d only lost one league (in the four-game losing run), that it wasn’t the end of the world.

‘I don’t remember them having many clear cut chances. I feel we deserved it, though I’d imagine they’d say they deserved a draw.’

Regarding Connolly, the boss added: ‘He’s on a season-long loan. He’s probably been given an opportunity quicker than we thought due to Harry’s injury and suspension.

‘The only stipulation they (Havant) gave us was that Max couldn’t play in the Hampshire Senior Cup or the FA Cup, but we’re out of those competitions already!’