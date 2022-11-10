Weather wrecks latest City of Portsmouth Sunday League and cup schedule

Splashing about - Co-op Dragons (yellow) v AFC Hilsea. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Only 10 fixtures survived the autumnal conditions - eight Hampshire Cup games and two league matches.

In the Hampshire Vase, Soberton United stormed into a 4-0 half-time lead at Andover-based FC Anton.

Andrew Easton struck twice with Sonny Locke and Calum Zangoura also on target.

Anton did grab a second half consolation but Soberton eased through to the next round.

Also travelling to Andover were Hatton Rovers who faced MVF Andover Reds. And they also netted four times in progressing, twice coming from behind in the process.

The home side took the lead with a long range effort midway through the first half, but Rovers immediately levelled through Lewis Sell.

Andover Reds restored their lead but it was 2-2 when Spike Nkomo converted a penalty.

Tyler Penton put Rovers in front for the first time by heading home from a corner and Sean Payne made sure of the victory after the home keeper fumbled a cross-cum-shot into his own net.

City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 3 leaders Emsworth faced Division 4 side Cowplain.

There were hat-tricks for George Rough and Mauro Morais as Emsworth strolled through to the next round with a 6-1 victory.

Jay Saunders was Padnell Rovers’ goal hero in their 6-3 cup victory over Hampshire Royals. He struck five times with the other goal coming from George Burgess.

Cross Keys Athletic, Fleur De Lys and Afc Prospect Farm Rangers all exited the competition.

Keys took on Basingstoke League side Ambient, losing 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

After a poor first half performance, Keys struck twice in the second half - Declan Horn converting a penalty and Josh Townsley setting up Johnny White to score with a header.

Fleurs crashed 9-2 to Rushmoor Cummunity while Prospect Farm Rangers suffered a 4-1 defeat after a 90-mile round-trip to the outskirts of Reading to face Eversley & California.

In the Hampshire Trophy, City of Portsmouth second tier club Gosham Rangers lost 1-0 at Westover Bournemouth.

In the league, Al’s Bar leapfrogged opponents Jubilee with a 4-1 victory to go joint top of Division 4.

The other game saw Division 7 leaders AFC Hilsea drop points with a 0-0 stalemate against Co-op Dragons.