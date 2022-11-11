A dismal sequence of just one win in 14 league and cup matches - and that against the Southern League Premier South’s bottom team - cost boss Shaun Gale his job in midweek.

Chairman Iain McInnes made the change with Boro having slipped into the bottom seven and suffered three cup exits against lower division clubs in a miserable two-month period.

Kneller, who was Gale’s assistant, has been temporarily placed in charge along with first team coach Jake Wigley - who held a similar role at Pompey under Kenny Jackett - and goalkeeping coach Steve Manning.

Ben Kneller has been placed in charge of Gosport Borough, along with coaches Jake Wigley and Steve Manning, following Shaun Gale's departure. Picture by Tom Phillips

First up is a home match against Bracknell, who earlier this week lost 3-0 in the FA Cup first round to League One high-fliers Ipswich in a tie screened live on television.

That is followed by next Wednesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup tie with Locks Heath, who are joint-managed by Ben Buckland and who could include Lee Molyneaux in their squad.

Kneller was part of Molyneaux’s Privett Park management team - along with Buckland - during the 2019/20 campaign.

Kneller is charged with improving results with the same squad that only won once since August under Gale.

‘This group is more than capable,’ he told The News. ‘It’s a really good group, we’ve been unfortunate.

‘We have capable players - Brad Tarbuck, Ryan Woodford and Rory Williams won promotion with Havant, Matt Briggs has played in the Premier League, Harry Jewitt-White is highly thought of by Pompey, Dan Wooden is one of the best centre forwards in this league.

‘Danny Hollands has played hundreds of games in the Football League, Billie Busari is a really exciting winger, Abdulai Baggie has played for Havant, Harvey Rew is one of the best players of his age in the league - he’ll play Conference South or above.’

Kneller’s previous managerial experience was with Hamble Club, where he helped oversee a rise from the Hampshire Premier League to the top flight of the Wessex League.

Asked if he will be applying for the Boro role on a permanent basis, he replied: ‘I don’t want to leave the club. If the job got offered to me, I wouldn’t turn it down.

‘But there’s some good managers out of a job at the moment. Mark Molesley’s just left Aldershot, he might fancy it. Steve Claridge has just left Salisbury, he might fancy it.’

Brian Stock - like Claridge, a former Gosport player - could also be tempted, after his first major non-league managerial job at Weymouth ended with the sack earlier this year.

Kneller added: ‘It needs to be made clear, apart from Havant this is one of the biggest clubs in the area. It’s been in the Conference South, had the FA Trophy run (to the final in 2013/14).

‘There were over 200 people watching the youth team play on Wednesday (3-0 loss to Bromley in the FA Youth Cup), there’s some good youngsters here.

‘The club’s in a much better position with the fanbase, we’re getting some good crowds, and we need to start giving back to those who come through the gate.

‘It’s a good job (the manager’s role).

‘The results have not reflected the capability in the squad, both young and old.

‘At Truro we played really well for 93 minutes before conceding a soft penalty in the 94th. Paul Wootton (Truro boss) said we were one of the best sides he’s seen, a point there would have a great result.

‘At Hayes we were 2-0 up in six minutes (before losing 3-2), we were really good for 45 minutes.

‘I know the ability is there, the lads just need to believe in themselves.

‘I don’t think there needs to be any big changes, the chairman is aware of that. He knows the squad is capable.

‘We have been on a bad run of results, but I wouldn’t say we’ve been on a bad run of performances.

‘We have been unlucky, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.’

Bracknell have only lost twice in the Premier League since winning promotion from the Southern League Central in 2021/22.

In their last two league games they battered rock bottom North Leigh 6-0 before winning 3-2 at Winchester City - Kneller an interested spectator in the latter match.

‘They are a good side who I think will be in the (promotion) mix at the end of the season,’ Kneller said. ‘But that’s where we should be, that’s where we need to set our sights.’

Like anyone who has been involved in football for a long time, Kneller said not much surprises him these days. So it was on being told that Gale had been relieved of his duties on Tuesday evening.

‘I’m never too surprised what happens in football,’ he declared. ‘I do feel sorry for Shaun. We were unlucky in games, but that’s football.

‘I would not be surprised if this group go on a winning run, because they are more than capable - and Shaun put that group together.’

Hollands is available to face Bracknell after serving his one-game suspension in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Beaconsfield. That was another match, like the trip to Hayes & Yeading, where Boro had led 2-0 - through a Busari first half double - only to end up losing once again.