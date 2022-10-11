The Baffins Milton Rovers boss sends his team out in Wessex League Cup third round action at the On-Site Stadium on Wednesday.

In the home orange corner, Portchester have rattled off 10 consecutive league and cup wins - scoring 43 goals and conceding 11.

But in the away blue corner, Baffins are also in form, having pieced together a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Ryan Pennery could start for AFC Portchester against his former club Baffins in Wednesday's Wessex League Cup tie. Picture by Tom Phillips

And Thompson is drawing on the memory of Baffins’ Wessex League display against the Royals in early September, when they lost 3-2 due to an 84th minute decider from Brett Pitman.

‘We should have got at least a point that night,’ he said. ‘If we’d taken our chances, we could have been 3-0 up at half-time. They scored their goals from two set pieces and a cross into the box - they didn’t actually carve us open. We’ll take confidence from that.

‘We’re under no pressure whatsoever, all the pressure is on them. We’ll turn it and give it a go.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson added: ‘It’s a tough week for us as we go to Shaftesbury on Saturday.

‘I don’t want to make too many changes (at Portchester) because we’re on a good run and we don’t want to get a hammering. But Shaftesbury in the league is the priority and I don’t want to risk any injuries.

‘We could have done without the game on Wednesday, but it is what it is.

‘They (Portchester) are going to be strong whichever team they put out. They are strong all over - with the players they have got, they should be top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I see Steve Mowthorpe was on the bench on Saturday, he’d get into any other Wessex side. Ryan Pennery was on the bench, he’d walk into any other Wessex side. They’ve still got Steve Ramsey to come back in …’

Baffins captain and former Portchester striker Jason Parish is unlikely to face his former club.

He came off with a quad injury in the first half of the weekend league win against Pagham, but Thompson said he would have been rested anyway in midweek.

Baffins reserves have romped to five successive league and cup wins since Steve Ledger took over as manager, scoring 21 goals and conceding just one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson could well have a look at some of the reserves - possibly striker Liam Brewer - for the short trip to Portchester.

Royals boss Dave Carter will undoubtedly rotate his side again, but the Wessex Cup is a competition he is also keen to do well in.