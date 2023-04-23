Moneyfields celebrate winning the Wessex League title after beating Newport IoW on the final day of the 2016/17 season. But a few days later they failed in their appeal against playing an ineligible player, meaning they had three points deducted and Portland were declared champions instead. Picture: Keith Woodland.

Whatever happens, a new name will be added to the list of top flight champions.

Horndean will finish top if they beat Portland United at Five Heads Park. But if they fail to do so, Portchester can claim the title with victory at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

The top two could also finish level on points - if Horndean lose and Portchy draw. But in that scenario, the Deans will be champions by virtue of a far superior goal difference.

Steve Hutchings heads Moneyfields' winner against Newport IoW on the final day of the 2016/17 Wessex League season. Picture: Keith Woodland.

It’s possible the top four teams could end up separated by just a point - if Horndean lose and Bemerton and Stoneham both win.

As it stands, three points separate the top four teams - the first time in Wessex history the top four will have finished so close to each other.

Currently, the tightest finish for the top four is in 1990/91 when they were separated by just nine points.

Compare this season to 2018/19, when there was a 42-point difference between fourth-placed Portland and champions Sholing!

Here, The News has delved back into the archives to bring you four other last-day finishes in 21st century Wessex League top flight history.

2004/05

Defending champions Winchester City were favourites to retain the title, before being held 3-3 by Bemerton in their penultimate game.

That slip allowed Lymington & New Milton to take a two-point lead with a 5-0 spanking of Christchurch.

On the final day, the Linnets held their nerve to beat Mick Marsh’s Gosport Borough 3-1 - Darren Powell scoring from a 45-yard free-kick that sailed over the head of 6ft 5in keeper Colin Matthews.

Winchester finished two points adrift after beating Brockenhurst 2-1 in their final fixture.

2006/07

A thrilling Wessex Premier title race went right down to the wire.

Top two Gosport Borough and AFC Totton met at Testwood Park on the final day with all to play for.

Alex Pike’s Boro held top spot but FA Vase finalists Totton would take the title if they won by a two-goal margin.

The Stags did win, but only 1-0 - Mark Osman netting the goal five minutes from time.

Gosport ended up winning the title with a goal difference of plus 60 compared to Totton’s plus 58. A second Stags goal would have given them the title by virtue of having scored more goals (90 to 87).

Totton had topped the table going into an Easter Monday home game with Moneyfields, who claimed a shock 2-1 win. Gosport leapfrogged them into top spot, two points clear, by beating Fareham 3-0 the same day.

Totton were back level on points with Gosport the following Saturday after beating Ringwood while Boro were held 3-3 by Brading.

Boro held a game in hand, though, and made the most of it by thrashing Downton 6-0.

2016/17

Moneyfields entered the final day of the Premier campaign two points ahead of Portland United in top spot.

And that’s the way it finished with a Steve Hutchings header giving Moneys victory over Newport IoW and Portland beating Bemerton 2-1.

But Moneys’ celebrations were short-lived - four days later they were told they had failed in their appeal after being charged with fielding an ineligible player. As a result, they were docked three points - meaning Portland finished a point clear.

That meant back-to-back titles for the Dorset club, who had won the Division 1 silverware 12 months earlier.

A phenomenal late-season run gave them their first ever Wessex Premier title - the win over Bemerton was their 18th in their last 19 Premier fixtures (and the other game was drawn).

Moneys, though, ended up being promoted to the Southern League.

2017/18

Blackfield & Langley replaced Andover in top spot on goal difference after winning their penultimate match 1-0 against Hamworthy on April 25.

Long-time table-toppers Andover had lost their final Premier game 2-0 at Sholing four days earlier.

With a hugely superior goal difference - plus 90 compared to Andover’s plus 60 - the title was virtually Blackfield’s with one game left.

A Craig McAllister goal put them ahead in their last match at Brockenhurst, who levelled through a Will Tickle penalty.

The point took Blackfield’s tally to 100, with Andover left to rue a poor run-in that saw them also lose to Baffins (3-0 at home) and Horndean (3-2 away) in their final seven games and draw 3-3 with Team Solent.