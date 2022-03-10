What Gosport Borough's Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final tie will allow boss Shaun Gale to do ahead of key Southern League Premier South play-off chase run-in

Nick Dembele, left, is in line to feature for Gosport against Petersfield to get some much-needed minutes after a spell out with a long-term ankle problem Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro welcome three-divisions lower Wessex Division One Rams to Privett Park on Saturday for the right to book a final meeting with Wessex Premier outfit Moneyfields.

Gosport's Southern League Premier South play-off push has somewhat stuttered in recent weeks with a run of three draws and a defeat in their previous four league outings.

But Gale believes the distraction of a different competition will allow him to 'slightly tinker' with personnel and his system ahead of the huge final seven league games eighth-placed Boro have remaining in their bid to secure a top-five finish.

‘We know it'll be a tough game, Petersfield are a good, young, fit and energetic side, but, for me, it's an opportunity to give a few lads some game time who haven't had much recently - coming back from injury or suspension,’ said the Boro boss.

‘It might be a nice change from the normal league campaign. For us, any cup competition - be it the FA Cup, Portsmouth Cup or the Hampshire Cup, whatever you're playing in – you want to win.

‘With seven games to go and who we've got to play (in the league) - I've looked at a few things, we've worked on a few things in training - it gives us an opportunity to look at a few different people on Saturday.

‘The teams we've got coming up to play, they play a certain way, I want to slightly tinker - maybe have a look at a different shape - it gives me an opportunity to do that.’

Gale revealed he'll look to use the Petersfield semi-final to hand much-needed minutes to Rory Williams and Nick Dembele, who have recently returned from hamstring and ankle issues respectively.