Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring a remarkable 17 times in 11 top flight fixtures including three hat-tricks.

In all competitions for City, he has netted 22 goals already.

That’s two more than Pitman has struck for AFC Portchester since dropping down into the ninth tier of English football.

Erling Haaland has scored two fewer goals than Andover New Street's Ross Cook this season

But it’s two fewer than Ross Cook has scored for Wessex League club Andover New Street.

Cook has already blitzed 24 goals for the north Hampshire club in all competitions, including 13 in cup ties.

Here, The News takes a look at the leading goalscorers in the leagues including our local clubs.

National League South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Pitman, left, celebrates one of his 20 goals for AFC Portchester so far this season. Picture: Keith Woodland

Hawks pair James Roberts and Mo Faal are two of the top four marksmen in the NLS - both took their tallies to seven with goals in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Cheshunt.

Out in front, with 12 goals, is Ebbsfleet’s Dominic Poleon - one ahead of Bath City’s Cody Cooke.

Poleon and his unbeaten table-topping colleagues visit Westleigh Park on Wednesday in the NLS’ match of the season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the National League, Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff has lashed 17 goals in the top tier of non-league football in only 16 appearances.

Southern League Premier South

Truro’s Tyler Harvey leads the way with 15 step 3 goals.

Down in 10th place is Gosport Borough’s Dan Wooden, who has netted seven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern League Division 1 South

Kyle Tooze, who started pre-season with AFC Portchester, has struck 10 league goals for Paulton Rovers.

Next, with nine, is another ex-Portchester striker, Lee Wort. In all, Wort has 16 league and cup goals since returning to Sholing in the summer.

Throughout all four of the Southern League divisions, Tamworth’s Daniel Creasey is the leading marksman with 18 league goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wessex League Premier Division

Brett Pitman has already showcased his predatory goalscoring instincts after dropping down five tiers to sign for AFC Portchester.

A high profile arrival after being released by Bristol Rovers, the 34-year-old has struck 20 times in 16 league and cup appearances - including one sub outing.

The former Pompey favourite has netted in 10 of Portchester’s 11 Wessex Premier fixtures, and also struck six times in two FA Vase ties - four against East Cowes Vics and two against Phoenix Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Stoneham’s Duarte Martins is close behind on 18 goals from 16 starts and three sub appearances.

Bemerton’s Reece Rusher is next with 14 goals from 14 starts plus one as a sub.

Three players have netted 12 times in league and cup action - Horndean’s Zack Willett, Craig Feeney of Hythe & Dibden and Brockenhurst’s Mitchell Speechly-Price Brock.

Fareham’s recent signing Eder Batista has 11 goals, all scored for Christchurch, while Moneyfields’ Callum Laycock also has 11 - five of which came in the same game, a 5-0 FA Cup win at Bemerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of Wessex Premier goals only, Pitman is out in front with 14 - one more than Rusher and three ahead of Batista.

Last season, Horndean’s Connor Duffin was the Wessex Premier’s leading marksman in terms of league and cup goals with 41 - one more than Portchester’s Lee Wort.

Brock’s Silvano Obeng and Willett both netted 38 times.

Duffin won the Premier’s golden boot with 40 goals - five more than Five Heads Park colleague Willett. Wort netted 30 times for third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wessex League Division 1

Andover New Street’s Ross Cook is way ahead at the top of the goal charts with 24 in just 16 appearances - three of which have come off the bench.

Fawley’s Dylan Knight (17) and New Milton’s Luke Stone (14) are next in line.

Thirteen of Cook’s goals have come in cup ties, including four in a North Hampshire Senior Cup win against Andover Town and three in an FA Vase victory over Fawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has struck 12 times in eight Wessex 1 games, including a first-half treble against Amesbury.

In terms of step 6 league goals, Stone has 14 - one more than Downton’s Krzysztof Krystofowicz.

Last season Cook fired 33 league and cup goals in 31 appearances for New Street - four of which were off the bench. But he still trailed in well behind the legendary Justin Bennett, who netted 49 times in 49 appearances for Division 1 champions Bemerton.

Hampshire Premier League Senior Division

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andover New Street Swifts’ Joshua Jeffery leads the way with 15 goals from just 11 starts plus one as a sub.

Jeffrey struck four times in his side’s 6-0 thrashing of Moneyfields Reserves, and added three more in a 5-2 win for the table-toppers at Hayling United.

Whitehill’s Ryan Davis is two behind Jeffrey with Chris Pye (Stockbridge) and Roman Williams (QK Southampton) both on 12.

Denmead’s Ryan Chandler is the highest-placed player from a PO postcode, having struck 10 times in only nine starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Hilton of Locks Heath is next with nine goals in 10 appearances - three of which have come off the bench.

In terms of just league goals, Jeffery and Davis are level pegging on 12 apiece.

Kelvin Robinson (Fleetlands) was the Senior Division’s leading marksman in 2021/22 with 19 goals in just 13 appearances.

Overall, Locks Heath’s Ryan Bath - with 31 in 27 league and cup outings - topped the goal charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HPL Division 1