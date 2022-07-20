Out of his comfort zone - new Pompey defender Zac Swanson. Picture: by Rogan/Fever Pitch

In fact, Pompey’s own youth set-up was once awash with the strutting youngsters in their most recent era spent in the big time.

Sadly, it’s too easy to see players in the system at the highest level, who are gifted relative riches early in their careers and believe they’ve made it.

As clubs stockpile these emerging hopes, you will all too often encounter players blessed with talent but not remotely the drive required to be among that miniscule percentage who reach the big time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, there’s reflected glory to be had with an association with the likes of Manchester City, Spurs, Liverpool and the rest of the big boys.

Zak Swanson has certainly seen that in a 15-year association with Arsenal, which stretches back to the defender joining the Gunners’ Hale End set-up at the age of six.

At the age of 21, though, the Hertfordshire lad wasn’t prepared to sit tight in an academy environment and tread water any longer.

With Pompey keen to employ a policy of signing young talent of their own to develop, that presented an opportunity for Swanson - but one which would see him drop to the third tier.

The talented right-back didn’t hesitate for a second.

‘I’m out of my comfort zone and I’m here to test myself,’ Swanson said, as he looked forward to pushing for regular playing time at Fratton Park this season.

‘I joined Arsenal at the age of six, signed a contract when I was nine and been there ever since.

‘I had a short spell playing in Holland, but apart from that I’ve been at Arsenal.

‘Obviously when you’ve been at a club for so long you do get comfortable.

‘So coming out of that comfort zone and testing yourself as a player is what pushes you as a footballer and what makes you better.

‘That’s perfect for me - and this is a perfect step.’

You only have to look back to last season to see what can potentially be achieved for an emerging player given the chance of regular football at League One level.

Gavin Bazunu’s Pompey development was hurtling and 12 months on he’s a Premier League player, albeit down the road at Southampton.

Swanson has his own personal ambitions when it comes to operating at the highest levels of thepyramid, but sees no reason why they can’t chime with Pompey’s own hopes of progress.

Swanson added: ‘Of course (he wants to progress his career), but first it’s about getting Pompey back to where they belong.

‘I think that comes first and I’m here to help that.

‘Of course, individually, I want to play at the best level - and hopefully that will be here at Portsmouth.’

Swanson has taken little time to showcase his own qualities in pre-season, with a bout of food poisoning on the club’s Spanish training camp his only minor setback.

A willingness to get forward and man the supply lines has quickly been evident from the right-back position.

But that doesn’t mean the versatile talent isn’t prepared to offer his services elsewhere.

‘I do like to get forward and put crosses into the box,’ Swanson explained.

‘I also like the defensive side of the game and keeping clean sheets. That means a lot.

‘I think full-back is my most comfortable position, but I’ll do anything and play in any position for the team.