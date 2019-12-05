Have your say

Moneyfields may have to recall injured goalkeeper Jake Hallett for visit of Evesham in Southern League South Division on Saturday.

The injured shot-stopper was replaced by US Portsmouth’s Max Flintoft for Tuesday’s impressive Hampshire Senior Cup win at Winchester.

Moneyfields' debutant kept a clean sheet - a rarity for Carter's team this season - as they had only previously managed two in the Southern League and one against Reading City in the FA Cup.

But another headache has now emerged with Flintoft unavailable on Saturday as he is getting married.

‘We may have to risk going back to Jake because Max is getting married this weekend,’ explained Carter.

‘Jake has been fantastic for us this season, but is struggling to shake off a groin strain.

‘Ideally, he needs a couple of weeks rest to get himself right.

‘The lad has done well and was a professional at Norwich City.

‘He is still getting used to making the move from academy to non-league football.

‘If we can't get another late replacement in he may have to come back into the side.’

Carter could also have to make changes again in other positions.

Club captain Lewis Fennemore is unavailable due to work commitments and Tyler Giddings remains suspended following his recent red card against Frome.

Carter, however, hopes to have defender Brett Poate and striker Ryan Pennery back in the squad.

‘It will be good to have our two main strikers (Steve Hutchings and Pennery) back together in the team,’ said the boss.

‘That has only happened twice so far this season.’