Will Horndean’s prolific striker Connor Duffin return after injury for mouthwatering Wessex League fixture?

Connor Duffin has missed the last four Horndean games, including an FA Vase exit to Bexhill United.

But he has returned to training and was due to feature in this Wednesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against US Portsmouth Reserves on the artificial pitch at HMS Temeraire.

However, the tie has been postponed and will now be played at the Victory Stadium on a date to be confirmed.

Connor Duffin, left, is on his way back from a knee injury. Picture: Neil Marshall

Boss Michael Birmigham could well have given minutes against USP to some of his club’s under-18s.

That was after the under-18s had reached the second round proper of the FA Youth Cup with a stunning 2-1 victory at Woking last Thursday.

‘It was an outstanding result,’ hailed Birmingham, ‘against an academy side.

‘Some people might have thought that was a big shock, but not me - I know how good our side is. They are a very, very good side.

‘Gav Spurway and Liam Kimber taught them very well and Dean Blamire has taken them on again.

‘It’s great to see them doing well under the umbrella of Horndean, but the boys deserve all the credit.’

Keeper Logan O’Donnell has played in the Wessex League Cup for the Deans this season, while centre half Tom Blamire has been an unused sub in the Wessex League.

Elsewhere, Isaac Bello and Joe Moore are dual registered with Chichester City and have seen first team action there this term.

As a result of the PSC postponement, Horndean have a free week ahead of next Saturday’s mouthwatering trip to Bemerton Heath.

The Wiltshire club have made a stunning start to life back in the Wessex top flight, winning 10 of their 12 games and belting 51 goals - 12 more than anyone else.

But the Deans will move level on points with Bemerton, and with a game in hand, if they can pick up three points at Moon Park.

Harlequins will have to wait and see whether Duffin – who scored 40 Premier goals last seasoon - makes his Deans return in one of the Wessex games of the season so far.

*Former Horndean striker Evan Harris has signed for Wessex League Premier side Pagham.

Harris belted 35 goals for Horndean Red at under-18 level last season, including the winner in the Hampshire Cup final against Winchester.

He has netted nine times in 16 appearances for step 6 club Selsey this season, but has now joined a Pagham side who have suffered seven straight Wessex Premier defeats.

