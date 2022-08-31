Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former AFC Portchester and Fareham striker’s double gave US a come from behind 2-1 success at Alresford in last night’s Wessex League Premier Division fixture.

It was US’ first league win since beating Hythe & Dibden 2-1 at the Victory Stadium on January 29. Since then, US had drawn four and lost nine of their 13 league fixtures.

It was also their first away league victory since October 9 last year - when they recorded another 2-1 win against Hythe!

Simon Woods, second left, netted twice in US Portsmouth's first Wessex League win since January.

Trailing at the interval, US equalised within a minute of the second half starting - Woods converting a Dan Sibley cross and the latter was picked out by a Cam Quirke pass.

The winner came when Brandon Jewell - playing as a central striker in a 4-5-1 formation - was brought down and Woods converted the resultant spot-kick.

‘I was really pleased with the way the lads played,’ said boss Fraser Quirke. ‘It’s always good to get that first ‘W’ under your belt.’

The win at Alresford followed on from a 4-2 loss at new boys Pagham in their Premier curtain-raiser and a 2-2 draw at Hythe.

‘I can’t be displeased with four points from the first three games, especially as they’ve all been on the road,’ the manager added.

After six away league and cup games in a row, US are on home soil for the first time in 2022/23 this weekend.

They host Brockenhurst in a league encounter with Tee Kanjanda an injury doubt.