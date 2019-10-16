World Beach Games final heartache for Portsmouth Women players past and present

A HOST of past and present Portsmouth Women players had to settle for the silver medal in the World Beach Games Beach Soccer final.

The GB squad - managed by ex-Pompey Women boss Perry Northeast - had qualified for the final after winning all three group games in Doha and coming from 2-5 down to beat Brazil in the semi-final.

But despite the boost of an early goal from ex-Portsmouth player Molly Clark, GB were beaten 3-2 in the final by Spain.

Current Pompey player Rebecca Barron set up a tense finish by scoring GB’s second goal with eight and a half minutes left of the third and final period.

But the closest GB came to an equaliser was an effort from Gosport-born Pompey Hall of Famer Gemma Hillier with a minute to go.

Captain Sarah Kempson - another former Pompey Women regular said: ‘We had two of the best teams in the world competing on the biggest stage tonight and I am super proud of both today for putting a great show.

‘I am so proud of the girls, the effort they put in and for putting on a great show.

‘We are obviously disappointed to not win the gold medal but credit to Spain, they are a talented team and a great bunch of girls.

‘It was a whole squad effort and we have done ourselves proud today and we are going to continue to keep pushing for those top spots’

Kempson added: ‘I have been in the sport for seven years and it has grown hugely in that time.

‘I really hope that we can now create a platform for younger girls to have the opportunity that I have had.

‘I have played all around the world and whist I hope I continue to get those opportunities, I hope that girls watching have been inspired to come and give it a go, and one day take my spot and in ten years time show me how it is done.’

Current Pompey players Hannah Haughton, the regular goalkeeper, and Katie James were also in the GB squad, along with former Blue Nadine Bazan.