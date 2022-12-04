Qatar World Cup 2022: Photos capture Portsmouth football fans' 'surprise' and delight at England's win against Senegal
HUGE cheers rung out in pubs across Portsmouth as England confidently saw off Senegal to move into the quarter finals of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar – surprising a few residents who now dare to dream that football may be coming home once again.
Coach Gareth Southgate saw his squad dominate possession in the first half, with a struggling Senegal allowing the England team to lead by two goals as the half time whistle was blown.
Less than twenty minutes into the second half, Bukayo Saka made it 3 – 0, resulting in jubilant scenes across Portsmouth.
In the Red Lion pub in Cosham, resident Linda Black said she was ‘surprised’ by the team’s confident performance.
She said: ‘But I am feeling fantastic. They never start off very well. They’re slow, they’re sluggish – but when they do get out of that - it’s magic.
‘They were brilliant goals.’
Looking to the squad’s next game where they will face France, who beat Poland 3 – 1 earlier in the day, Linda added: ‘I think it will be a tough match. I want them to have a bit more confidence.
‘We’re hoping that England get through to the final as we’ll be in Tenerife then.’
According to another Red Lion punter, the dark evenings and cold weather were not putting a dampener on the tournament that is usually enjoyed in the summer months.
James Luce, a 28-year-old scaffolder from Landport, said: ‘How does it not feel like a World Cup? It feels amazing. I think Gareth Southgate has a strategy.
‘We have had a couple of hard games. He did well with the last game.’
But Mr Southgate cannot rest on his laurels yet, with James taking an unforgiving attitude should the England side crash out in the next round.
If that happens, James added: ‘Bring on Harry Harry Redknapp all the way.’
But even as football fever builds along with England’s chances of lifting the golden trophy, trade in the pub remains well below expectations for a World Cup.
One staff member, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It’s quiet for a World Cup. The timings don’t work, because people have to work the next day. If this was 3pm we would have been absolutely rammed.’