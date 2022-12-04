Fans in Cosham's Red Lion pub elebrate England scoring against Senegal in the last 16 match of the Fifa World Cup 2022. Photos by Alex Shute

Coach Gareth Southgate saw his squad dominate possession in the first half, with a struggling Senegal allowing the England team to lead by two goals as the half time whistle was blown.

Less than twenty minutes into the second half, Bukayo Saka made it 3 – 0, resulting in jubilant scenes across Portsmouth.

In the Red Lion pub in Cosham, resident Linda Black said she was ‘surprised’ by the team’s confident performance.

England fans in the Red Lion pub were 'surprised' and delighted by England's confident 3 - 0 victory against Senegal.

She said: ‘But I am feeling fantastic. They never start off very well. They’re slow, they’re sluggish – but when they do get out of that - it’s magic.

‘They were brilliant goals.’

Looking to the squad’s next game where they will face France, who beat Poland 3 – 1 earlier in the day, Linda added: ‘I think it will be a tough match. I want them to have a bit more confidence.

‘We’re hoping that England get through to the final as we’ll be in Tenerife then.’

Young England fan Reign, 6 with his Mum and Dad, as watched the big game in the Cosham pub.

According to another Red Lion punter, the dark evenings and cold weather were not putting a dampener on the tournament that is usually enjoyed in the summer months.

James Luce, a 28-year-old scaffolder from Landport, said: ‘How does it not feel like a World Cup? It feels amazing. I think Gareth Southgate has a strategy.

‘We have had a couple of hard games. He did well with the last game.’

Padnell Rovers Football Club arrived to watch England's comfortable win that moves them into the quarter finals.

But Mr Southgate cannot rest on his laurels yet, with James taking an unforgiving attitude should the England side crash out in the next round.

If that happens, James added: ‘Bring on Harry Harry Redknapp all the way.’

But even as football fever builds along with England’s chances of lifting the golden trophy, trade in the pub remains well below expectations for a World Cup.