Someone check his birth certificate. Showed again he's a player for the big stage. Overshadowed by attacking team-mates - England match ratings from 6-2 World Cup win against Iran: in pictures
Check out our match ratings from England’s 6-2 win against Iran as Gareth Southgate’s side got their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar off to a comfortable winning start.
England led 3-0 at the break thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham (35), Bukayo Saka (43) and Raheem Sterling (45+1).
Saka stretched that lead to four on 62 minutes, before Mehdi Taremi scored for Carlos Queiroz’s troops.
Substitutes Marcus Rashford (71) and Jack Grealish (89) added the finishes to a superb attacking display by the Three lions, before Taremi scored again – this time from the penalty spot 13 minutes into stoppage-time – to handed Iran a late consolation.