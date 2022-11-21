News you can trust since 1877
The England players celebrate Raheem Sterling's goal in today's Group B win against Iran. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Someone check his birth certificate. Showed again he's a player for the big stage. Overshadowed by attacking team-mates - England match ratings from 6-2 World Cup win against Iran: in pictures

Check out our match ratings from England’s 6-2 win against Iran as Gareth Southgate’s side got their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar off to a comfortable winning start.

By Mark McMahon
15 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 3:35pm

England led 3-0 at the break thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham (35), Bukayo Saka (43) and Raheem Sterling (45+1).

Saka stretched that lead to four on 62 minutes, before Mehdi Taremi scored for Carlos Queiroz’s troops.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford (71) and Jack Grealish (89) added the finishes to a superb attacking display by the Three lions, before Taremi scored again – this time from the penalty spot 13 minutes into stoppage-time – to handed Iran a late consolation.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7

The Everton keeper had very little to do and could do nothing with both Mehdi Taremi goals for Iran. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

The Newcastle full-back is such a reliable performer in both defence and attack. Mr Reliable when it comes to England. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

3. John Stones - 6

The game was proving something of a training exercise for the Man City centre-back before some late mistakes, including the foul that allowed Taremi to score from the penalty spot deep into stoppage-time. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

4. Harry Maguire - 7

(Replaced by Eric Dier on 70 minutes): Put his Manchester United woes behind him and justified place in starting XI with comfortable display. Will be be fit for USA game on Friday after being substituted with head injury in second half? Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

