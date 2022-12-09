That’s the situation that Kieran Wilton-Cheeseman has found himself in, and he’s understandably not too optimistic about his listener figures on Saturday.

Kieran works in insurance law during the day and volunteers at Petersfield’s Shine radio at the weekend.

He first heard about Shine radio on social media when the station appealed for volunteers last year.

Wanting to make good use of his media degree, he agreed to lend his voice to radio.

Kieran said: ‘ I was expecting just to be asked to help out with social media or something like that and the next thing I’ve got a telephone call from the station’s co-founder Steven Martin asking if he can come over for a chat, so I’ve said, yeah, of course come round and he said “I like your voice, would you like to do the weather?”

‘I wasn’t really quite ready to have my voice on the radio just yet, but yeah, let’s go with it and that’s where it started.’

Fast-forward a year, and Kieran has been newly appointed to present on Saturday evenings between 6pm and 9pm.

He said: ‘My first week was last week, aside from a couple of times where I filled in. So it’s our second week. I’ve got a co presenter called Jo Gray. She typically does the news during the week.

‘She’s not going to be too fussed about missing the football because a) she doesn’t like football and b) she’s French-Canadian.

‘People might be listening before the football starts, so we might throw a couple of football bangers in there just to help people build up the hype, really, more than anything else and then I think for the last two hours, we’ll have lost the football fans, so we’ll go back to bringing the community, Shine radio and brighter mix of great music.’

