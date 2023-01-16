Goalkeeper Emma Dillon kept a clean sheet as Moneyfields stunned Division 1 South West leaders Cardiff City 4-0 in south Wales yesterday. Picture by Dave Haines

Moneys threw the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South West title race wide open with a stunning 4-0 romp at leaders Cardiff City yesterday.

The Welsh club had won their opening nine league games, scoring 46 goals and conceding just three.

But Moneys wrecked their 100 per cent record, netting three times in the opening 45 minutes through Kim Whitcombe, Gemma Simmonds and Charley Wilson-Wilton.

Jade Widdows sealed a result which would have raised eyebrows throughout the fourth tier of women’s football.

Moneys are now up to fourth, 10 points behind table-topping Cardiff with a game in hand.

Watson’s squad still have 13 of their 22 league games to play, of which nine are at their new home base of Fareham Town’s Cams Alders.

The manager enthused: ‘You don’t get many perfect days in football, but this was one of them.

‘The whole week, the build up, the prep, the attitude of the players.

‘The girls have raised the bar, and the staff have raised the bar - it was the best performance the staff have had, and the best result in the club’s history.

‘We did a lot of research and analysis, we were far more detailed than we’ve ever been before.’

Watson was keen to praise Priory School teacher Jen Jordan, who joined the squad’s analysis team a few months ago. She was introduced to Watson by captain Sophie Kingsley-Cabell and, according to the boss, ‘has taken us to another level.’

Following on from the previous week’s 5-2 loss at second-placed Exeter City, Watson made a goalkeeping change.

Teenager Emma Dillon was handed just her second first team start of the season, having come on as a sub for Lauren Sayler midway through the first half of the defeat at Exeter.

‘Emma was absolutely flawless,’ praised Watson. ‘She had a perfect game.’

