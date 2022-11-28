Zack Willett bags second hat-trick of Wessex League season as Horndean leap into Premier Division’s top two
Zack Willett fired his second hat-trick of the Wessex League season as Horndean leapt into second spot in the Premier Division.
The former Paulsgrove striker took his seasonal tally to 18 as the Deans defeated Laverstock & Ford 4-1 at Five Heads Park.
Willett now has 12 goals in his last eight league games, having previously netted three times in an 8-0 thrashing of Cowes Sports.
In all, he has scored 56 league and cup goals in 58 starts plus two sub appearances since stepping up from the Hampshire Premier League.
‘Zack’s doing okay,’ was Deans manager Michael Birmingham’s comment following his latest treble on a day when Bemerton - who were previously second - were held 1-1 at home by Baffins.
Willett opened the scoring when he headed in an ‘unbelievable’ cross from Rob Taw.
He then converted a penalty after Rudi Blankson had been shoved in the back.
‘There was only going to be one man taking the penalty,’ said Birmingham. ‘It was between Zack and Tommy Scutt but Willett’s a bit quicker and got to the ball first!’
Midfielder Sam Hookey made it 3-0 before half-time - ‘that’s 251 appearances for Sam now and about six goals,’ deadpanned Birmingham.
Connor Duffin came off the bench in the second half and, after Laverstock had pulled one back, last season’s leading Wessex goalscorer set up Willett to bend a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box into the top corner.
Horndean are 11 points adrift of leaders Portchester, but have two games in hand. They have not lost in 11 Wessex games, since a 1-0 defeat at Hythe - their only league defeat so far - in September.
‘Of course you’re going to be happy with the season so far,’ said Birmingham. ‘We’ve had key players missing, but I’m happy points-wise. I still think there’s more to come.’
Birmingham will ring the changes for Wednesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup trip to US Portsmouth reserves.
Some of the club’s under-18s will get a chance to impress, a reward for their superb run to the second round of the FA Youth Cup.
First team squad members Brandon Miller, Tommy Tierney, Ethan Gee and Luke Dempsey could also figure.
One player who won’t, though, is new signing Liam Montague, who came off the bench in the second half against Laverstock for his debut.
Montague, who can play anywhere on the left side, has left Corinthian Casuals, who play in the same Isthmian Premier League as Bognor Regis.
Though based in Woking, he contacted Horndean - Montague’s dad used to play in the same team as Horndean coach Darren Robson - and trained for the first time with his new colleagues last Thursday.
Montague is ineligible for Wednesday’s cup tie as he wasn’t signed on seven days before the tie was initially due to be played.