Zack Willett reaches 20-goal seasonal milestone as Horndean roar out of the starting blocks at Alresford

Connor Duffin, left, and Zack Willett were both on target in Horndean's 5-0 win at rock bottom Alresford. Picture: Martyn White

The Deans entered the fixture having won nine and drawn two of their previous Premier fixtures - and the draws were against leaders Portchester and third-placed Bemerton.

In contrast, Alresford had suffered 14 successive league losses since an opening day win at Shaftesbury.

With those stats in mind, the Deans’ 5-0 win - which kept them 11 points adrift of Portchester with two games in hand - was totally unsurprising.

Horndean roared out of the starting blocks, opening up a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes.

Willett, who had only returned from a holiday to Budapest on the morning of the match, netted twice either side of a Rudi Blankson goal.

The former Paulsgrove striker now has 20 league and cup goals to his name - the third highest in the section after Portchester’s Brett Pitman (29) and Stoneham’s Duarte Martins (25).

It was 4-0 just before the interval when midfielder Sam Hookey - who didn’t score at all in 40 league and cup appearances in 2021/22 - netted for the second week running.

With the three points banked, and a Tuesday home game with Fareham to come, Deans boss Michael Birmingham took Willett and Ash Howes off at the interval.

Defenders Luke Dempsey and Brandon Miller were also given a half-hour run out, replacing Tom Jeffes and Chad Field.

Connor Duffin, who had replaced Willett, completed Deans’ 10th win in 12 league games 20 minutes from time, heading in a cross from new boy Liam Montague.

Montague, making only his second sub appearance, had come on just before half-time at left-back after Fuzz Kanjanda picked up an injury.

A ninth clean sheet in 15 Wessex games for keeper Cameron Scott means Horndean have only conceded seven times in 1,350 minutes (plus stoppage time) this season.

Asked if it was a good game, Birmingham replied: ‘No, not really.

‘It was a difficult pitch and the game was over after 23 minutes. It was just a case of ensuring we didn’t pick up any injuries or any silly bookings, and we didn’t.

‘It was an important three points, because Portchester are flying and you have to try and keep in touching distance.

‘We managed the game extremely well in the second half, we were in cruise control.’

Birmingham knows Fareham Town - managed by his former AFC Portchester colleague Graham Rix - will provide a more ‘streetwise’ test on Tuesday.

‘Fareham are a good side,’ Birmingham declared. ‘They gave us a slapping (5-1 at Five Heads Park) last season and if we under-estimate them they will give us another slapping.’