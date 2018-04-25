Petersfield happy with Andy new addition

Have your say

Andy Corbett has joined Petersfield club as their new general manager.

The club are delighted with the appointment.

He brings a wealth of experience from his 17 years in the leisure industry, ranging from David Lloyd Leisure to privately owned golf clubs.

Now he will be working closely with PGC’s head green keeper, Kevin Clue, and resident professional, Greg Hughes, to ensure the club continues to provide the best course conditions and golfing experience possible for members and guests.

He is keen to build on the friendly and relaxed reputation of the club.

As a result he will be hosting an open day on Sunday which will include a complimentary round of golf and exclusive members offers.

Call the pro shop on 01730 895165 to reserve a tee time.

In addition, he will be hosting a try golf day for ladies on Sunday, May 6, with the aim to encourage those who would like to try the golf experience to have a go.

Just go along at 2pm for a fun and relaxed introduction to the game.

Membership at PGC includes being able to play golf at either the Adhurst course or the Sussex Road course, thus providing facilities for all standards and challenges.