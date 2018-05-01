Rowlands Castle seniors seal curtain-raiser win

Have your say

Rowlands Castle Golf Club seniors began their season with a 4-3 home win over Alresford.

On a glorious sunny day, both sides produced some sparkling golf on a course in great condition following the exceptionally wet spring.

But it was the hosts who narrowly edged the curtain-raiser.

Rowlands Castle seniors will play a total of 40 fixtures between now and October.

Their aim is to surpass last campaign’s win ratio of 70 per cent.

Matches are usually 16-a-side and the Rowlands Castle golfers will travel as far as Broadstone, Littlehampton and Guildford to play matches.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the seniors’ section at the club and captain Steve Lapage will be hosting a variety of competitive and social events to mark the occasion.

Words by Ian Barrowcliffe