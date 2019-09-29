‘Groundhog Day’ scenario as ‘frustrated’ Gosport & Fareham RFC slump to home loss

There was a sense of ‘Groundhog Day’ at a typically windy Gosport Park as Gosport & Fareham were unable to turn effort and possession into a win against a ruthless Reeds Weybridge.

The hosts are still seeking their first London Three South West win after a 38-12 defeat

The coaches and players were left frustrated and disappointed, particularly as Gosport had started well.

With the wind in their backs, the Blue & Golds put sufficient pressure on the away side to force the early errors.

After just two minutes Dom Holling kicked the first of two penalties, adding a second eleven minutes later.

Gosport had further chances to extend the lead following a couple of kick and chases but the uncertainty of the bounce meant that chances went begging.

Reeds hit back, helped by a yellow card for the hosts, to lead 17-9 at the break.

Holling added a further penalty on 50 minutes but this was to be the last Gosport score.

Weybridge were ruthless in their finishing, scoring three further converted tries to secure a flattering final scoreline.

Head coach George Hillan said: ‘We are really frustrated because we played really well.

'The number of turnovers we forced was phenomenal, particularly through our back row of Tom Bell, Dan Turner and Will Larkin.

'It certainly wasn’t the one-sided game that the scoreline suggests.

'We know that if we could just be more composed in the scoring zone then it would make all the difference.

‘We are yet to identify our best 18 but, when we do, things will begin to click and the team will surprise themselves and the opposition.’

Gosport visit Old Georgians next week before a week’s break.

US Portsmouth remain winless following their 35-26 defeat against Old Tiffinians at Burnaby Road.

Portsmouth Valkyries stormed to a 24-0 win at Southampton in the Intermediate Cup.

A Bronwyn Jacobs try separated the two teams at half-time.

After the break Laura Ineson, Georgie Outhwaite and Charlie Morgan added further tries and Outhwaite two conversions.