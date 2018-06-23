Gym 01 fighter Hoye confident he’ll have opponent to fight on BAMMA Fight Night London  fight on BAMMA card

ELLIOTT HOYE is confident he’ll have an opponent to fight on one of the UK’s biggest MMA stages.

The flyweight, who trains at Southsea’s Gym 01, is scheduled to compete on BAMMA Fight Night London on Thursday.

However, his original challenger, Adrian Molenda, pulled out of the battle on Wednesday after failing to get a medical arranged in advance.

It leaves Hoye in limbo as he waits to find out if he’ll get the chance to perform at the capital’s prestigious York Hall.

Regardless, the 21-year-old believes an 11th-hour opponent will be found as he bids to extend his professional record to 2-0.

And he’s relishing the opportunity to showcase his talent on a card stacked with the country’s best fighters.

Hoye said: ‘It feels good and feels right about fighting on these sort of cards.

‘I’m excited to put on a show.

‘Molenda pulled out of the fight on Tuesday because he couldn't get his medical sorted – he’s been a bit of an idiot about it.

‘However, I’m confident BAMMA will get me an opponent . They’re looking at the moment and have told me they have a few in the pipeline.

‘It’s frustrated but because it’s BAMMA I’m confident someone will jump at the opportunity.’

The Brighton ace delivered a TKO victory over Mark Wade on his pro debut at Shock N Awe 27 at the Mountbatten Centre in April.

Hoye is now looking to build on that impressive start.

And he’s adamant he’ll deliver a victory over whoever stands opposite him inside the cage.

‘I’m ready to go and I’m feeling hot at the moment,’ added Hoye.

‘I’m feeling ready to go and hopefully someone takes the fight..

‘It’s nice to get opportunities like this and I know I’m capable of putting on a big performance.

‘I just need the opportunity to show it, keep busy and then have some fun.

‘As long as they make flyweight then I’ll fight them and I’m ready to go.

‘I’m better than these guys. I’m professional level so we’ll see who I get and I’ll get the win.

‘As long as Brian (Adams) okays it then I’ll take it and I’ll be ready to go.’