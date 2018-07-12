Porter thrilled with brilliant Suki display

Natalie Porter praised an excellent Suki performance at the British Championships.

The Gosport club’s gymnasts turned on the style as they delivered some spectacular routines on the big stage in the exciting Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics British Championships and NAC Cup 2018.

Suki head coach Natalie Porter said: ‘This Championship showcased remarkable skills and we would like to congratulate all the gymnasts, their coaches and clubs across the UK who attended this event.

‘To achieve the results we wanted we knew this can only be achieved through significant dedication from the gymnasts as well as all those who coach and support them.

‘I also want to thank all those who make these Championship events possible and such a success including the volunteers, judges, and officials.’

The event was held at Telford International Centre over three days and split into two events.

National (NAC) gymnasts competed in the NAC Cup and our FIG gymnasts (Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) competed in the British Championships.

Over the weekend 13 routines were performed from Suki and they came away with four medals.

Immie Hamid, Amiee Dalgleish and Keira Buick all competed on Sunday. They all achieved personal bests before going on to perform their Tarzan and Jane trio routine, where they finished second overall with a score of 15.00, another new personal best.

Tyesha Kirton and Freya Meachen joined together for their Juicy Wiggle pair. This is their first year to compete in the NAC group two pair category.

They performed a beautiful routine picking up the silver medal in the group two pair category with a score of 15.70 missing the gold medal by 0.1. They both competed superbly individually as well with Eleanor Meachen also achieving a personal best.

On the Saturday Lucie Emmett and Bella Santos were in the national development age category. Lucie scored all her skills and finished fifth overall with a score of 16.05 missing the bronze medal by 0.3.

Jasmine Welsh, a first-time competitor to FIG, Hannah Emmett and Annis Buick took to the floor and performed strongly in the FIG group one age category.