Suki foundations so strong after fantastic competition

SUKI foundation gymnasts took centre stage on Sunday.

The youngsters (nine years) compete in this category for one year.

At the end of the year Suki will be informed by the GBR technical committee for aerobics which category the gymnasts will progress to.

Immie Hamid took to the floor to perform her new routine, finishing seventh overall in the open event and third in the closed event with a score of 14.55, an excellent start to the year.

Amiee Dalgleish and Keira Buick joined Immie to perform their trio routine to Tarzan with Jane, finishing second overall in the open and closed event.

It was another excellent start to the year.

Suki also walked away with three additional awards.

The club were given the team spirit award on Saturday.

Sam Mills was awarded volunteer of the year.

She volunteers one day each week coaching Suki’s regional team and she supports all of the event planning running up to competitions and manages the day to ensure it runs smoothly.

Suki head coach Natalie Porter was also awarded coach of the year by the Southern Region for driving the club forward in their fantastic success.

Without the strong team of coaches, volunteers and committee members at Suki, it would have been possible.

The competition had started on Saturday with a brand new level of IAC (introductory aerobic code).

Suki entered five teams, with the youngest gymnast just five years old, and were delighted with the way they performed picking up a gold and a bronze medal in the category one under-10 age group, as well as taking fourth and sixth positions.

In the category one age group 11 level the Suki team got the gold medal scoring 85.7.

Sophia Pethick Melody Atkinson, Taylor-Louise Bartle and Bethany Mckelvey scored an incredible 79.3 finishing 1st in the Category 1 (C1) Under 10 age group. In the same category, Lilly Skye Radford, Chloe Dyke and Lucy Tiebel picked up the bronze medal with a score of 56.00. Viven Atkinson, Ruby Watkin and Isabel Shields were close on their tails finishing 4th with a score of 53.3. Our youngest team Evie-Mae Sangster, Emilia Shields, Gabby Taylor Leah Sutton and Megan Toastivine finished sixth with 48.00.

In age group 11 level Suki saw Ella Samways, Laney Tiebel, Freyia Price and Leona Wright perform a lovely routine to get the gold scoring 85.7.