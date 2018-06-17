Suki stars Cloe and Jasmine move to new levels

Have your say

CLOE TRAVERS is new to aerobics and has been absolutely flying this year.

In the southern region she finished second in the open event and first in the closed event.

She then picked up the gold medal in the Heathrow Open Club Championships.

For a gymnast to move up a level in aerobic gymnastics, Suki Aerobic Gymnastics Club must apply to the technical committee for aerobics along with the highest qualified judge to request the move.

It is with great pleasure they have announced Cloe has moved from the regional squad into the national squad and will continue 2018 as an NAC (National Aerobiv Code) national development gymnast.

Welsh has started the year strong with her new routine to Cher.

Her goal for 2018 was to be a FIG gymnast.

Once returning from the Heathrow Open Championships where Jasmine scored a whopping 17.00, the highest score in Suki, it was confirmed she will be moving from the national squad to our FIG (The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) for the British Championships at the end of June.

It is a big challenge for Welsh with a such a high standard to work from, especially for the British.

But she is mature, understands the expectations and is hungry to achieve more.

Both gymnasts have shown they have so much ability and can go on to progress to the higher levels with some good luck and hard work.

Aerobic Gymnastics is perhaps the most dynamic and energetic of all the gymnastic disciplines.

It is is a recent addition to the stable of gymnastic disciplines and boasts a growing number of enthusiasts.

Suki is based in Gosport and gymnasts compete nationally.