Hampshire captain Sam Northeast praises tired troops after Warwickshire frustration

Have your say

Sam Northeast praised tired Hampshire after Warwickshire produced an impressive rearguard action to salvage an unlikely draw from their County Championship division one clash.

The hosts fell two wickets short of the seven they required on the final day as a fourth victory of the season slipped through their fingers at the Ageas Bowl.

Sam Hain’s second ton of the match, along with half-centuries from 19-year-old Ben Mike (72) and skipper Jeetan Patel (70 not out) earned the Bears a share of the spoils.

Patel, alongside Henry Brookes (36 not out), frustrated Hampshire for more than two hours in the final session – putting on 112 in 27 overs before the captains shook hands.

Hampshire skipper Northeast said: ‘It was really tough.

‘The guys put in so much effort over the four days and we created enough chances but we didn’t quite take them.

‘We stuck together well but it wasn’t to be.

‘There are still a lot of positives, especially after two straight defeats.

‘We can now move forwards rather than backwards.

‘(Ian) Holland and (Aneurin) Donald batted well and Felix Organ showed a lot of guts and determination on his debut.

‘Then there was Kyle Abbott, who is bowling unbelievably well at the moment.’

Abbott (five for 78) almost made instant inroads on day four only for a diving Lewis McManus to spill a catch off Hain (104).

He did add the scalps of Rob Yates and Adam Hose as the Bears slumped to 52 for five but from then on it was tough going.

Hain was finally bowled for 104 by the off-spin of Organ before Patel and Brookes stood firm.

Hampshire will now rest up ahead of the visit of Kent on Saturday.

Northeast added: ‘I kept going back to the fast bowlers, asking for another effort.

‘Kyle and Fidel (Edwards) ran in all day but I’m sure they will be fine for Saturday.

‘This is where they need a little love and where a couple of massages come in.

‘The guys do the work in the winter for days like yesterday.

‘They will have a couple of days off and hopefully we see them again at the weekend.’