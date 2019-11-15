Hampshire spinner Crane aiming to win Pakistan Super League selection

Mason Crane has registered for the Pakistan Super League draft.

The Hampshire spinner has never played in a T20 game outside of England but has joined county colleagues James Vince, Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott in hoping to be chosen for the PSL which takes place next February and March.

All four men have placed themselves in the diamond category for selection, with Vince and Dawson having played in the tournament before.

Vince made his debut in the inaugural PSL in 2016, for Karachi Kings, and last year turned out for Multan Sultans.

Dawson has played in the last two PSL tournaments for Peshawar.

Former Hampshire players Dale Steyn, Chris Munro, Dan Christian, Rilee Rossouw and Imran Tahir are available in the more expensive platinum group.

Ex-Gosport Borough batsman Chris Lynn and England opener Jason Roy are also in the platinum band.