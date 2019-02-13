Basingstoke task next for City of Portsmouth as charge continues after Havant victory

Have your say

The title charge continues for City of Portsmouth at the top of Hampshire Area division one.

A 3-0 win against Havant third team last weekend sees the team continue their flying form and they face Basingstoke next.

The game against Havant started with high intensity but City were slow to awaken despite creating a couple of early opportunities.

Havant attempted to assert their own pressure but the deadlock was broken by Pete Hayward with a well-struck short corner.

With a goal advantage City asserted themselves further with a goal from Rob Hunt and scored for a third time before the break as Stu Avery touched home a cross from Chris Palmer.

The second half began with a higher intensity as Havant chased the game but City remained steadfast, seeing off a flurry of Havant short corners.

Man of the match was awarded to Chris Butler.

Next up City face Basingstoke seconds on Saturday.

Ben Hayward was man of the match but City second team were beaten 6-1 by Aldershot & Farnham in Hampshire Area division three last weekend.

Next up City face United Services away on Saturday.

In Hampshire League division one City of Portsmouth Ladies beat struggling Eastleigh 8-0.

The Ladies’ second team lost out 2-0 to Basingstoke.

City continued to work hard but were punished by simple mistakes ultimately leading to Basingstoke wrapping up their victory.

Keeper Lucy Smith was named player of the match for City.