Fareham edge thriller at Havant

Fareham edged past Havant for the second time this season, delivering a 3-2 victory over their rivals in National League men’s conference west.

It was the hosts who started the brighter at Barncroft Way, taking the lead on seven minutes from their first penalty corner.

A well-worked routine provided Havant’s Matt Cox with a chance and his shot deflected off a defender and lobbed Fareham keeper George Harris.

Fareham struck back two minutes later from their first penalty corner, though.

Niall Stott’s shot from the edge of the circle was saved by keeper Chris Bristow, but the rebound went straight back to Stott, who neatly converted at the second attempt.

The visitors then moved in front a minute later when George Davey converted from open play, ensuring his side went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The visitors increased their lead straight from the restart through ex-Havant forward Will Jones.

The home side responded well, though, and had a good spell in the final third of the game, winning a series of penalty corners.

At the third attempt, Ethan Hoddle deflected the ball home on 61 minutes.

Havant put their foot on the gas for an equaliser and Maciej Janiszewski missed a gilt-edged chance.

The hosts had a final opportunity in the last minute from a penalty corner, but the ball was not stopped at the top of the circle and Fareham claimed all three points.

Havant remain two points in front of Fareham in the table with a game in hand.