Fareham strike late to win against Clifton

Have your say

Fareham’s premier men’s team were made to work hard for their three points on Sunday as Ben Barnes’ side beat Clifton Robinsons 3-2, writes Tom Seebold.

In the first league fixture back after the Christmas break, it needed a penalty corner winner from Jamie Rawlings six minutes from time to decide the competitive game.

In an entertaining affair, Fareham dominated possession for large periods of the game, but their hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack.

Academy graduates George Davey and Kieran Page, who have impressed since cementing their places in the squad this year, scored in the 10th and 35th minutes respectively.

But Clifton found answers through Thomas Wheeler and Jamie Mortimore to leave the game tied at 2-2 with six minutes to spare.

However, the visitors kept pressing and earned a penalty corner which defender Rawlings slotted home to score his seventh goal of the season and wrap up victory for the South Coast side.

Performance director Ben Barnes praised his side’s perseverance and quality,

He said: ‘To turn around the loss (to Clifton) before Christmas and win was nothing more than we deserved.

‘Clifton were dangerous on the counter, but overall we created more chances and earned more corners.’

‘I felt we were the stronger side, and there were excellent performances from Danny Rawlings, Luke Cornish and David Andersson.’

‘Crucially we kept our heads, received no cards, stayed patient, and kept our shape well to grind out the win.’

‘I’m pleased with our focus – it’s a crucial three points.’

Next up Fareham play University of Birmingham on Super Saturday, February 10 at Henry Cort in another crucial fixture.

by Tom Seebold