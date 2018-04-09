Treble now within Havant’s grasp as they target fine finish to season

Have your say

HAVANT under-18s are charging towards a spectacular treble.

In one week they wrapped up the league title and secured their place in two cup finals.

At Nottingham University they beat Beeston 6-3 to seal their spot in the England Hockey finals at the Olympic Park on May 12.

Havant performed their tactics superbly and controlled possession.

They dominated and scored two goals through Ethan Hoddle and Jack Stubbings.

The half-time team-talk was simple, to call for more of the same and they obliged.

Beeston threw everything they had at Havant in the second half but some excellent defending and continued possession ensured the south-coast side were too good.

Matt Cottrell scored two after the break, with Hoddle and Stubbings both adding another to their first-half efforts.

It was a brilliant team performance and they all shared the man-of-the-match prize.

They fully deserved to make the national finals for the third year in a row.

The defence of Louis Elston, George Whelan, Rhydian Walsh, Josh Cant, Ollie Wright, Tom Stevens and Tristram Randall all played superbly.

The midfield and attack of Finn Carvalho, Matt Cottrell, Finn Eastwood, Nick Walters, Ethan Hoddle, Jack Stubbings, Freddie Hares, Cameron Clarke and Morgan Sturt created lots of chances and dominated the play.

In the Hampshire Cup semi-final and league decider Havant delivered an excellent 4-1 win against Fareham.

Havant played some excellent pass-and-move hockey, resulting in a two-goal lead at half-time.

Freddie Hares and Rhydian Walsh got the goals.

Fareham came back into the match but Havant absorbed the pressure and pushed on to win 4-1 with further goals from Freddie Hares and Finn Eastwood.

Both teams played some superb hockey.

The Hampshire Cup final is on May 7 at Haslemere.

Havant: Louis Elston, Ollie Wright, Josh Cant, Rhydian Walsh, George Whelan, Tom Stevens, Finn Carvalho, Tom Croft-Baker, Matt Cottrell, Finn Eastwood, Ethan Hoddle, Sam Horsman, Freddie Hares, Morgan Sturt

The Havant team also enjoyed a good win in a friendly against Dutch touring side Breda.

It was another great match but Havant’s class told as they won 5-0. Goals were scored by Freddie Hares (two), Rhydian Walsh, Ethan Hoddle and Finn Carvalho.