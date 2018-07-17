Patty Hyla takes reins at Havant

Have your say

Patty Hyla have been unveiled as the new player-coach of Havant’s ladies’ first team.

The former Poland international will take charge of the South Clubs’ Women’s League division two outfit for the forthcoming campaign.

And her quality and experience is expected to inspire the side to new heights.

Assistant coach James Mead and team manager Nicky Wright will work alongside Hyla in the new-look first-team set-up.

Havant’s ladies’ club captain, Sue Robinson, has already expressed her excitement at the appointment.

The first-team striker is looking forward to Hyla, who arrives from Chichester, bringing her international knowhow to bear at Barncroft Way.

Izzy Parry and Georgie Poole led the Havant squad to 10th place in the division two standings last season. They recorded four wins and four draws in 22 fixtures.

Havant welcome new players for the 2018-19 campaign. With eight men’s teams, five ladies’ sides and coaching from under-eights through to under-18s, there is hockey for all. Find out more at havanthockeyclub.org.uk