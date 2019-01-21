Have your say

A super show saw City of Portsmouth beat Romsey 6-1 in Hampshire division one.

The scoring was opened by Stu Avery who capitalised at a short corner.

Freddie Steele was next to score and Chris Palmer made it three.

Romsey got a consolation goal as they fumbled home a controversial short corner.

City netted their fourth with Adam Payne flicking into the net from an acute angle, Stu Avery added his second and Pete Hayward completed the goal tally.

City men’s second team beat hosts Fareham 3-2.

Goals from Dan Brettle, Martin King and Seb Martin saw the City side earn the win .

The City ladies first team fought back from a 2-0 deficit to overcome Fareham 3-2.

City ladies second team lost 7-2 against Chichester.

Michelle Hughes and Geneve Wibberly scored the consolation goals but Chichester were too strong.

City under-12s faced Gosport and produced a stylish performance to earn a 10-0 victory.