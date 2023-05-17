Local Yoga Studio celebrates 15th birthday !

Karen and her dogo Hugo preparing for class

She believed that her dream of teaching in a purpose built studio, instead of draughty halls and soulless gyms, was the way forward … and she was proved right!

Karen Percival’s Birch Tree Yoga Studio, near Wickham, is now celebrating its 15th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birch Tree Yoga Studio is set on the edge of Hundred Acres Wood, a beautiful setting.

Karen & Hugo preparing for class

‘I got a little fed up trying to teach a calming yoga class in a room that was either dirty, noisy or full of distractions,’ she said. ‘I wanted to offer a beautiful, inspiring space for practice.

‘I also wanted to offer classes that were long enough for people to enjoy a full physical yoga class plus essential relaxation and meditation, not rushing them through a 45-minute session.’Her philosophy has obviously paid off in what is now a highly competitive market with so many more yoga studios and teachers .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen trained as a PE teacher at the University of Chichester (Bishop Otter College) and has been teaching sports, dance, fitness, drama and languages for four decades.

This experience and training is very evident as her classes are never boring and always informative and fun. As a testament, many of her students have been with her since she opened in 2008 – plus others from her time teaching at David Lloyd in Port Solent (2000-2008).Asked if she has any plans to retire yet, Karen is adamant that age is just a number. Although her body is not as flexible as it was – and she can no longer do back flips - her handstands and headstands are still pretty impressive for someone over 60!