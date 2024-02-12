MP pays tribute to sporting stars and volunteers at Havant Borough Sports Association awards
The ceremony, which took place at Horizon Leisure Centre in Havant, recognised sporting achievement during 2023 in a range of categories.
Mr Mak is Honorary President of HBSA and sponsored the Junior Team of the Year award. He presented the trophy to delighted members of Emsworth Pearls U12 girls' football team.
He said the ceremony and the list of those honoured demonstrated how much sporting talent there was in Havant. He also thanked all those who give up their time to coach and help out at sports clubs across the area.
Mr Mak, who is vice-president of Havant Rugby Club and Havant & Waterlooville Football Club, added: "I was delighted to present an award and help to celebrate the outstanding sporting individuals and teams we have here in Havant, plus give some well-deserved recognition to the volunteers who make it all possible by driving the minibus or washing the kit.
"I would like to congratulate all the winners and runners-up and thank Havant Borough Sports Association for organising this annual event where we come together to highlight the achievements of our sporting community.”