Devils show they are striding on

Dynamic Devils are flying high as they look forward to a fantastic future.

In a night of double fixtures the Juniors in Fareham’s All About Netball League had it all to play for.

The under-16 Devils were lying in a very close fourth position with the chance to take second overall with two wins on the night.

In the first match against Gosport Gators Black they picked up a win so it just came down to Fareham Fireflys Orange.

Captain Stevie Lewry said: ‘We have bonded so quickly, these girls are great and we support each other already, even outside netball. We are all looking forward to the future together and to keep improving our netball.’

The girls were also second overall at a recent tournament to a strong Jellies team. Fireflys Black were first overall in the table.

It was a fantastic achievement for them as it was manager and chairperson Melissa Williams’ last season with the club. Two wins against Fireflys Sapphire underlined their unbeaten season.

In the under-14s Team Force 4 led won on goal difference with Fireflys Topaz second.

Jellies Pink were under-13 champions with Fireflys Ruby finishing second.

Fireflys Lilac won the under-12 title and they played some great netball.

Lilacs only tasted defeat in the final match when Super Sarisbury Allstars beat them 7-6 on the final day to clinch second place.

Delighted coach Nikki Dunning said: ‘I’m so excited, they did it. They’ve worked so hard, we are so pleased with them and can’t wait for next season.’

Report by Helen Dunning