Misfits hold their nerve to clinch narrow win against Trojans

MISFITS, captained by Kez Harris, pulled out all the stops against Trojans in the Gosport & Fareham Netball Association at Brune Park School.

With careful team choices Harris had to push her team right up to the final whistle for the very close 34-33 division three win.

Mayhem also fought hard against Nats.

Nicky Thomas’ team needed the win to lift them off the bottom position and a win they got 48-40.

Fareham Zodiacs are having a great season and sit in second place after beating Dimon Agents 43-35.

Gosport Gators Gold beat Ball Stars 45-21.

In division four Bounties beat Gosport Gators Yellow 35-8.

Liz Roberts maintained speed and accuracy in mid court for Bounties and defenders struggled to keep up with her.

Market House Misfits beat Fareham Hornets 45-24 which keeps them in second place.

Sapphires also had a good game, beating United Services Harriers 40-30.

Gosport Gators Black are top. Coach and player Hannah Hendrick has introduced some of the juniors into the team who have settled in well, Ella Sales is one.

Still playing in the junior league as well, Sales gets to play a game with her mum Sarah with Blacks.

In division two unbeaten Demons edged Hotshots 40-38 in a thriller.

Antonio’s beat Clifford Brown 56-38.

Inovolt shooters were going for gold, scoring 58- 38 against Absolute All-Sorts.

Shooting Stars Yellow beat Gosport Borough Mavericks 61-32.

In division one Shooting Stars made it a full house with Whites beating Pinks 71-20 and Blues beating MDDM Rubies 48-43.

Fareham Fireflys Gold beat AMG Wallabies 35-32 and Youngstars White scored an impressive 82-32 against Jokers.

Report by Helen Dunning